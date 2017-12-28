(Photo: Gene Cotton)

FAIRVIEW, Ore. – Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals have shut down a large area in Fairview as they search for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Washington.

Deputies closed Northeast Halsey Street from 207th to 223rd avenues. Roads between Halsey and Interstate 84 are also closed. People are advised to avoid the area.

The incident started when authorities saw the suspect drive away from a Motel 6 in Troutdale. A pursuit followed, but the suspect crashed and fled on foot near Halsey Street and 217th Avenue.

Sheriff's Office spokesman speaks on Fairview situation A sheriff's office spokesman speaks on the search for a wanted suspect in Fairview. Posted by KGW-TV on Thursday, December 28, 2017

Deputies have not located the suspect.

