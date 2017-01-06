Deputies search for children believed to be with parents on the run

Meghan Wilson (left), Shyann Scott and Derrick Scott

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two children whose parents have not turned them over to the Department of Human Services.

Derrick Scott, 25, and Meghan Wilson, 30, reportedly left the area where they were staying with their children, 4-year-old Shyann Scott and 4-week-old Zander Scott, after they were ordered to turn their kids over to DHS, according to Clackamas County Sgt. Brian Jensen.

Wilson has a felony warrant for a methamphetamine possession charge.

Investigators believe the children may be in danger. They may be with Wilson and Scott in the Rockwood area of Gresham. The couple may be driving a red pickup truck with a white canopy and Washington license plates.

Anyone with information about the location of Wilson, Scott or their children is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-655-8211.