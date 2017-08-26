Deputies: Hood to Coast runner steals pickup truck, drives over woman

David Blackmon (Photo: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

BIRKENFIELD, Ore. – A Hood to Coast runner was arrested after deputies say he stole a pickup truck and ran over a woman early Saturday morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. at Hood to Coast exchange point No. 24 in the Birkenfeld area.

Hood to Coast exchange map (Photo: Hood to Coast)

David Jon Blackmon, 36, of Bend, was a runner in the annual relay race when he stole a pickup truck belonging to a portable restroom company that was servicing units at the exchange point, deputies said.

Blackmon then allegedly drove the pickup through a nearby field where runners were resting. Three runners were able to get out of the way but a woman, identified as Cynthia Gillespie, of Canby, was run over and dragged a short distance before Blackmon stopped the truck, which came to rest on Gillespie’s leg, the sheriff’s office said.

Gillespie was taken to OHSU and released with minor injuries.

Blackmon then ran into nearby woods where he was detained by a Beaverton police K-9.

He was booked into the Columbia County Jail on several charges including vehicle theft, DUII and assault.

