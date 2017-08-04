KGW
High-risk sex offender cuts bracelet, considered danger to public

Nate Hanson , KGW 4:40 PM. PDT August 04, 2017

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding a 30-year-old Hillsboro man who they say is considered a high-risk sex offender.

Dustin Westling removed his GPS bracelet on Thursday, according to Washington County. He is under court-ordered community supervision in connection with an identity theft conviction.

Westling’s last known location was Southeast 21st Avenue and Cypress Street. He was described as a 5-foot-9, 200-pound white man, with a bald or shaved head, and brown eyes.

Westling has served time for attempted sex abuse, sodomy and rape.

He is considered a potential danger to the public. Anyone who sees Westling should call 911 and not approach him, a county spokeswoman said.

