Dead man found in river in Cowlitz County

KELSO, Wash. -- The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a group of people found a dead man in the Coweeman River in Cowlitz County on Saturday.
The body was recovered by police from the river a few miles past the end of Rose Valley Road, about 15 miles east of Kelso, Washington.
This is a developing story. Police said they will release more information about the case when it is available.
