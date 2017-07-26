Couple assaulted by homeless man at Poet's Beach, police say

Poet's Beach (Photo: Keely Chalmers)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A couple was assaulted by a homeless man Tuesday afternoon at Poet’s Beach in Portland.

Officers learned that about two hours prior to the attack, a husband and wife were walking their dog along the recently opened swimming beach when they encountered a homeless couple at a camp on nearby OHSU property. The two couples exchanged pleasantries and initially there were no problems, according to Portland police.

The homeless couple later expressed anger that the other couple’s dog was off-leash and playing in the water. That’s when at around 4:45 p.m. the homeless man went into the tent, came out with an “asp-like metal baton” and attacked the couple, police said. The man then fled.

The couple went to a Portland hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke with the woman who lives in the tent but the suspect has not been located. He was described as white, 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, and is associated with a white woman and pit bull.

Poet’s Beach opened on July 12 as the city's first designated swim area on the Willamette River. Only service dogs are allowed at the beach, according to the Portland Parks & Recreation.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Detective Tony Harris at 503-823-0400.

