Clark County corrections deputy accused of sexual misconduct with inmate

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – A Clark County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy was arrested Wednesday for alleged sexual misconduct while on duty.

Christopher A. North, 29, was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of indecent liberties and second-degree custodial misconduct.

The victim was a woman who was an inmate at the Clark County Jail at the time of the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

"I take this extremely seriously", said Sheriff Chuck Atkins in a news release. "I will not allow this type of misconduct to take place in my jail."

More details about the incident were not released. An investigation is ongoing.

North has been employed as a corrections deputy since January 2015.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 877-274-6311 or 360-397-2120.

