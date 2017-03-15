Suspect charged with murder in Clackamas County double homicide

Robert J. Hillands (Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. -- A 33-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to a double homicide in Beavercreek Tuesday evening.

Robert John Hilands (pictured), of Beavercreek, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail Wednesday night on two counts of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the two victims, 50-year-old Thomas Lee Hegar Jr. and 40-year-old Dustin Louis Childress, died of gunshot wounds.

The investigation began after two women called 911 at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday to report that their boyfriends were being shot at near the 19200 block of South Upper Highland Road, according to Clackamas County Sgt. Brian Jensen.

"Suspicious circumstances had been reported that two males were on the property and had been shot at," Jensen said. "Their girlfriends responded to the scene and were unable to locate them and that's when they called us."

Sheriff's deputies rushed out to find two men dead right at the driveway gate to a rural property that looked to be a tree farm.

Childress was a transient with a last known address in Molalla. He was a husband and father with deep family roots in the area.

Longtime residents like Steven Hoffman say they aren't fazed by hearing gunshots in the rural area. But a homicide case is a little unnerving.

"It's very unusual for this area, it's usually a quiet little town," Hoffman said.

