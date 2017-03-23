Caretaker, neighbor accused of killing woman in Beaverton fire

Celia Schwab (left) and Maria Meisner (right) (Photo: Beaverton police)

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A caretaker and her neighbor are behind bars and charged in the death of a 74-year-old Beaverton woman.

Kathryn Breen died in late January, about a month after a fire broke out at her Sequoia Park condo on Southwest Alger.

“I’m in my car there and I look over and see smoke,” recalled neighbor Teri Bolter.

Bolter remembers the fire like it was yesterday. She says she raced over and helped pull out Breen. She had been hurt so badly that she never recovered from her injuries and died a month later.

“It’s upsetting me because she wasn’t that old,” said Bolter. “She wasn’t in that bad of health.”

Breen had a live-in caretaker. That caretaker, Celia Schwab, and neighbor, Maria Meisner, are now facing murder charges. Prosecutors say they are responsible for the fire that led to Breen’s death.

“I guess disheartening to learn it was that bad and escalated to this,” said neighbor Lorenzo Perez.

Perez is not all that surprised by what happened. He says he often heard yelling from the condo Breen shared with her caretaker.

“It woke me up a few times and other times I would be up late and I could hear it,” he said.

According to court documents obtained by The Oregonian, the day before the fire Schwab was heard saying she wished Breen was dead and she was “so sick of her.” But Schwab denied starting the fire and blamed it on demons.

Neighbors do not buy it.

“Nobody deserves what she went through ever,” said Bolter. “I’m thinking justice for Katie.”

Both Schwab and Meisner are charged with murder, arson and assault. They are being held in the Washington County Jail without bail.

