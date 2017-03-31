Car stolen with child inside in SE Portland

A car was stolen in Southeast Portland with a child sleeping inside (Photo: Mike Benner)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A car was stolen while a child was asleep inside Friday night in Southeast Portland.

A mom left her car running in the area of Southeast 117th Avenue and Division Street to quickly run to a friend’s house. Her daughter was sleeping inside, according to Portland police.

Within seconds, a man jumped into the driver’s seat and took off with the car. He only drove a block or two before leaving the vehicle. Officers suspect the man ditched the car quickly because he realized a child was inside.

The girl slept through all of the commotion.

The man was wearing a hat backwards, police said. Anyone with information about the incident should call Portland police.

