Car stolen with child inside in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – A car was stolen while a child was asleep inside Friday night in Southeast Portland.
A mom left her car running in the area of Southeast 117th Avenue and Division Street to quickly run to a friend’s house. Her daughter was sleeping inside, according to Portland police.
Within seconds, a man jumped into the driver’s seat and took off with the car. He only drove a block or two before leaving the vehicle. Officers suspect the man ditched the car quickly because he realized a child was inside.
The girl slept through all of the commotion.
The man was wearing a hat backwards, police said. Anyone with information about the incident should call Portland police.
