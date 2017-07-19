Car stolen from family welcoming newborn baby

Subaru stolen from Askew family (Photo: Family photo)

GRESHAM, Ore. -- A couple is looking for their car after it was stolen from the parking lot of Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Dalan Askew.

Askew and his wife were at the hospital for the weekend birth of their third child, Penelope Jade.

“She’s seven pounds even,” he said. “She came out perfect.”

Penelope Jade (Photo: Family photo)

Any joy the family had quickly turned to anger after their 1990 Subaru Legacy was stolen Tuesday morning. It was stolen while Dalan was inside taking a break from loading the car for the short trip home.

“The person who took it must’ve had low self-esteem and not care about anything but getting what he wanted.”

The car is the family’s only mode of transportation. They have this message for the thief.

“Just return what’s not yours,” said Askew. “Do the right thing.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for a new vehicle and baby items.

