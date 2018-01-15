Clark County sheriff's deputies used a PIT manuever to trap a fleeing suspect who had grabbed a deputy's arm during a traffic investigation. (CCSO)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A man who grabbed a Clark County deputy's arm during a traffic investigation had his car pinned after he tried to escape.

The incident began about 1 a.m. Monday when a deputy spotted a disabled car in the 8700 block of Northeast 117th Avenue, according to prepared statement from the sheriff's office.

The deputy suspected the driver may have been impaired by drugs. At some point, the driver reached for the center console of the car, the statement said.

The suspect grabbed the deputy's arm and tried to drive off. The deputy was able to free himself before the suspect hit a patrol car driven by a second deputy.

After short pursuit, the suspect's car was trapped using a PIT (Pursuit Immobilization Technique) maneuver. No one was hurt.

Alexander J. Leach, 23 of Lexington, South Carolina was accused of two counts of first-degree assault and attempt to elude. Blood test results were pending for a possible DUI citation.

