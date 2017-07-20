Camas police seeking burglary suspects

Surveillance images of two suspects who used stolen credit cards at the Fisher's Landing Fred Meyer in Vancouver on July 4. The credit cards were stolen during a home burglary in Camas earlier that day. (Photo: Camas Police Department)

CAMAS, Wash. — Camas police are asking the public to help them find two suspects related to a home burglary in Camas on July 4.

The burglary happened on July 4 at 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Northwest 35th Avenue. The burglar came into the home through an unlocked sliding door and took several items, including credit cards and jewelry, before being interrupted by the homeowner.

Later that morning, the stolen credit cards were used at the Fisher's Landing Fred Meyer in Vancouver. Camas police obtained surveillance images of two suspects, a man and a woman, using the stolen credit cards.

If you recognize either of the suspects, please contact Camas Police Officer Steven Forgette at 360-834-4151.

