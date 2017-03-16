Burglary suspect gets stuck in window of Keizer smoke shop

Jose Alvarado, 42, of Salem, was arrested after he became trapped in a window during an alleged burglary and had to be rescued by police (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A security officer responding to an alarm at a Keizer smoke shop was surprised to find a bleeding burglary suspect stuck in a window and needing rescue.

An employee from Advanced Security arrived at the One Stop Smoke Shop, at 3926 River Road N, at 12:51 a.m. Thursday to find the suspect trapped in a window on the north side of the business, according to the Keizer Police Department.

The man, later identified as 42-year-old Jose Alvarado, of Salem, was bleeding from several cuts apparently caused by the broken window glass.

None of the three Keizer police officers on duty Thursday morning were able to respond, so members of the Salem Police Department, Marion County Sheriff's Office and Keizer Fire District rushed to the scene.

Alvarado remained trapped in the window for about 40 minutes until officers could get inside the business to rescue him and provide medical treatment.

He was freed from the broken window, taken to Salem Heath hospital for treatment and later arrested on one count of second-degree burglary. Alvarado, already on felony probation, was taken to Marion County jail and held on $10,000 bail.

He was convicted of second-degree burglary in November 2016 and sentenced to three years probation. Alvarado was also previously convicted of third-degree robbery and third-degree theft.

He is scheduled to appear for arraignment Friday at 3 p.m.

