Burglars steal $22,000 in property, SUV from Aloha home, deputies say

The suspects in the Aloha home burglary. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

ALOHA, Ore. – Two men disguised as construction workers broke into an Aloha home and stole more than $22,000 in property, along with a Mercedes SUV, while the resident was out of the country last month, authorities said.

The suspects broke into the home near Southwest 187th Avenue and Bany Street on June 16, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men allegedly used a pickup truck to steal electronics, jewelry, appliances, credit cards and other personal items from the home. A silver 2012 Mercedes ML350 SUV was stolen from the garage.

The men used the stolen credit cards to buy items at Fred Meyer, Macy's and Sears stores in downtown Portland. Detectives found surveillance videos of the suspects taken inside those stores. The sheriff's office posted the video on its Facebook page.

The stolen Mercedes has not been found.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111.

© 2017 KGW-TV