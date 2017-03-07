Bomb threat at Portland Jewish community center

The Mittleman Jewish Community Center in Portland, site of a reported bomb threat Monday night. (Photo: KGW Sky8)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Mittleman Jewish Community Center in Southwest Portland was the target of a bomb threat Monday night.

Portland Police received a report at 8:28 p.m. of a bomb at the community center, located at 6651 Southwest Capitol Highway. Officers searched the building and found no suspicious items.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson said it's unknown if this threat is connected to similar incidents happening across the country.

The Portland Police Bureau has communicated with federal law enforcement about Monday night's incident.

Anyone with information about the bomb threat should email Portland Police and reference Case No. 17-67367.

