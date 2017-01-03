KGW
Beaverton man shoots self, blames acquaintance

KGW 10:31 PM. PST January 03, 2017

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A man who claimed he was shot leaving his Beaverton apartment Tuesday night actually shot himself, police said.

The man, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

Initially, Beaverton police believed he had been shot by someone he knew. After about an hour and a half, they determined the truth.

An email update from police spokesman Mike Rowe to reporters said, bluntly: "SELF INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND. STORY WAS MADE UP BY THE SUBJECT."

The shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the 12000 block of Longhorn Lane, near Southridge High School.

