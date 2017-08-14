Cody Runyon, the so-called 'Big Nose Buglar,' has been arrested by Beaverton police. (WCSO) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A man police dubbed The Big Nose Burglar for his distinctive disguise worn during alleged crimes has been arrested.

Cody O. Runyon, 28, was taken to the Washington County jail and held on six accusations of first-degree burglary, according to Beaverton police public information officer Mike Rowe.

He was arrested August 10th but Rowe provided no details of how he was taken into custody.

In Beaverton, he is a suspect in burglaries at Mandarin Palace, Hillside Pub, Changs Mongolian Grill, Century 16 Theater, Thai Bloom, Fireside Grill.

Police suspect Runyon of committing at least 20 burglaries in the greater metro area, Rowe said. Anyone with information should contact Beaverton police.

