Mark LaRue (Photo: Facebook)

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. – Police arrested a Battle Ground chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching patients at his clinic.

Mark LaRue, 64, of Kalama, faces charges of second-degree rape and indecent liberties. LaRue owns Battle Ground Family Chiropractic, located at 713 W. Main Street, Suite 102.

Two of LaRue’s female patients, ages 22 and 47, said he touched them in a sexual manner while he gave them chiropractic and massage treatments in May, according to a news release from the city of Battle Ground.

Three additional women accused LaRue of inappropriate touching in 2003 and 2004, detectives learned, but there was not enough evidence to charge LaRue with a crime.

LaRue has practiced at his Battle Ground clinic since 2002. Detectives ask anyone with information about LaRue that might help the investigation to call Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252.

LaRue's office is locked up, blinds drawn

