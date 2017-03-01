Bank fraud suspects lead police on chase in Beaverton

Damage to a police car after bank fraud suspects tried to elude police (Photo: Beaverton police)

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Two bank fraud suspects are in custody and another was hospitalized leading police on a chase in Beaverton Wednesday evening and crashing into six cars.

Detectives were waiting for the suspects at Rivermark Credit Union, at 4875 SW Griffith Drive. One of the suspects, John West, deposited a fake check at Rivermark Credit Union the night before, according to Beaverton police. Detectives said West and Tasha Pitts are known to open bank accounts, deposit fake checks, and then withdraw as much money as the bank allows.

West, Pitts and another man, James Dalton, showed up at the bank again on Wednesday. When West came out of the bank, detectives drove and boxed in the car he arrived in. Pitts was driving the car and refused to obey officers’ commands. Instead, she drove over curbs and struck six vehicles, including three belonging to civilians, and drove away.

Officers chased Pitts and boxed her in again on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway at Highway 217.

Pitts and Dalton were taken into custody on felony warrants. West was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

