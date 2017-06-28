Bald eagle found with gunshot wound in Washington County

The eagle was likely injured by a gunshot. (Photo: Oregon State Police, KGW)

GASTON, Ore. – A bald eagle was found with an apparent gunshot wound Wednesday morning near Gaston, Oregon State Police said.

Police captured the eagle and brought it to the Audubon Society after someone reported seeing the injured bird near Highway 47 and Southwest Looking Glass Drive.

Troopers followed the eagle through thick brush and a knee-deep marsh to capture it.

Police and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are asking for any information that could lead to the person who shot the eagle. Anyone with information should call police at 1-800-452-7888 or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 503-682-6131.

