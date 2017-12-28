At least 9 cars with tires slashed overnight in Beaverton

(Photo: Beaverton Police)

BEAVERTON, Ore. – At least nine vehicles had their tires slashed overnight in Beaverton.

Officers were called Thursday morning to investigate a damaged vehicle near Southwest Menlo Drive and Bonnie Brae Street. Police found eight more vehicles with damaged tires parked nearby.

Each vehicle had at least two tires slashed, police said. They estimated the total damage cost to be between $2,000-$3,000.

Police are asking for tips from the public to help with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 503-629-0111.

