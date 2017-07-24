Assault suspect captured after chase through NE Portland neighborhood

siren (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man who assaulted a woman Monday evening was captured and arrested after leading officers on a chase through a Northeast Portland neighborhood, police said.

Police responded to a reported disturbance between a man and a woman in the basement of a parking garage near the 2100 block of Northeast Halsey Street just before 7 p.m.

Police said the suspect was armed with a knife and he assaulted the woman. He ran from officers when they arrived.

The officers chased the suspect on foot through several residences in the neighborhood before arresting him in an apartment.

Both the suspect and victim were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

There was no immediate risk to the public, police said.

