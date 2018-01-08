PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police arrested a suspect Sunday morning in the death of a man in Southeast Portland last last month.

Officers were dispatched about 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 to reports of a man staggering in the 9200 block of Southeast Clinton Street, police said.

They found an unconscious man who was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he later died of unspecified injures.

Investigators determined that the victim was injured sometime before the 911 calls, and they identified a suspect.

Alphonzo Leon Johnson, 42, was taken into custody about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Southeast Duke Street. He was accused of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. He also was a parole violator for a previous DUII conviction.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Scott Broughton of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Homicide Detail at 503-823-3774.

