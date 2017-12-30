Armed robbery at NE Portland restaurant caught on camera

Surveillance camera image of robbery at Eastern Cathay (Photo: Eastern Cathay)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Authorities are looking for the man who robbed a Northeast Portland restaurant at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Surveillance cameras were rolling at Eastern Cathay on Northeast 82nd Avenue when an armed man walked in and robbed the bartender. It happened in a matter of seconds.

“I think it’s a sign of the times,” said Robynn Cunningham. “There are a lot of poor people trying to pay rent.”

Cunningham was not working during Friday afternoon’s hold up, but she was behind the bar during a robbery in April.

“It was pretty quick,” she said. “It was scary.”

Eastern Cathay has now been robbed three times this year.

“There’s not a whole lot we can do,” said Cunningham. “If somebody wants it they’ll take it.”

© 2017 KGW-TV