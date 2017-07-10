Armed robbers hold up 3 more Portland bars

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Three armed robberies were reported to Portland police overnight Sunday, adding to a string of such crimes in Portland in the last six weeks

Officers were dispatched at 12:49 p.m. to the Greeley Avenue Bar & Grill at 5241 N. Greeley Avenue.

A second call came in at 2:04 a.m. from the Sandy Hut at 1430 NE Sandy Blvd.

The Hilt at 1934 NE Alberta Street reported a robbery at 2:28 a.m.

Details of the trio of robberies were not available.

They add to an alarming string of Portland bar robberies in the last several weeks.

