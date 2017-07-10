Armed robbers hold up 3 more Portland bars

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Three armed robberies were reported to Portland police overnight Sunday, adding to a string of such crimes in Portland in the last six weeks
Officers were dispatched at 12:49 p.m. to the Greeley Avenue Bar & Grill at 5241 N. Greeley Avenue.
A second call came in at 2:04 a.m. from the Sandy Hut at 1430 NE Sandy Blvd.
The Hilt at 1934 NE Alberta Street reported a robbery at 2:28 a.m.
Details of the trio of robberies were not available.
They add to an alarming string of Portland bar robberies in the last several weeks.
File: 7 Portland bars robbed in past month
File: 2nd brazen Portland bar robbery in a week
File: 1 arrested after SE Portland bar robbery, 1 escapes
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs