'Armed and dangerous' suspect in standoff with Keizer police

KEIZER, Ore. – River Road North is closed in Keizer as police attempt to bring a barricaded suspect into custody.
The suspect, a man, is wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous, Keizer police said. He is barricaded in an apartment near River Road and Sandy Drive. The standoff began before 9 p.m.
River Road North is closed between Chemawa Road and Lockhaven Drive. The public should avoid the area.
