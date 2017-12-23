Man arrested for fatal Kelso stabbing

Austin Murray (Photo: Kelso Police)

KELSO, Wash. – A 25-year-old man wanted for allegedly stabbing and killing another man in Kelso has been arrested.

The stabbing occurred Friday in the 800 block of North First Avenue. Police believe Austin Murray stabbed 35-year-old Ryan Hoven and fled the scene. No other details about the stabbing were immediately released.

Murray was described as armed and dangerous before police brought him into custody on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or Murray’s whereabouts are asked to call Kelso police at 360-423-1270.

