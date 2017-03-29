KGW
Alleged hate crime in Troutdale under investigation

KGW 1:37 PM. PDT March 29, 2017

TROUTDALE, Ore. -- Police are investigating an alleged hate crime after a suspect or suspects left a printed-out death threat inside a Troutdale home that was burglarized and tagged with graffiti.

The home, on Southeast 26th Court in Troutdale, was vandalized while the owner, an Iranian man, was away. The death threat was left under seven bullets.

VIDEO: Inside vandalized Troutdale home

