Alleged hate crime in Troutdale under investigation

Graffiti on the interior walls of a home in Troutdale. (KGW) (Photo: Cowley, Jared)

TROUTDALE, Ore. -- Police are investigating an alleged hate crime after a suspect or suspects left a printed-out death threat inside a Troutdale home that was burglarized and tagged with graffiti.

The home, on Southeast 26th Court in Troutdale, was vandalized while the owner, an Iranian man, was away. The death threat was left under seven bullets.

