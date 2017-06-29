Albany man arrested on child sex abuse charges

Christopher Michael Douglass (Photo: Linn County Sheriff's Office)

ALBANY, Ore. – A 35-year-old Albany man is accused of sex abuse crimes against a juvenile girl.

On May 16, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Michael Douglass. However, they learned he fled the state to an unknown location.

Deputies received leads that Douglass was in Bullhead City, Arizona. They informed Bullhead City police about Douglass’ arrest warrant. On June 4, Bullhead City police located Douglass and arrested him after a short foot chase.

He was extradited to Oregon and is now lodged at the Linn County Jail. He faces charges of sex abuse and unlawful sexual penetration.

An investigation is ongoing and deputies believe there could be more victims. Anyone who believes they were a victim or has information about the case is asked to contact Senior Deputy Lacy at 541-967-3950.

