7 men arrested in Portland undercover sex trafficking sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say seven men were arrested in one week during an undercover sex trafficking operation.
The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release Friday that investigators posted ads on known sex trafficking websites from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13.
Police say seven men contacted undercover officers to arrange payment for sexual acts.
Police say the men who responded to the ad and came to a Portland hotel were arrested on the misdemeanor charge of commercial sexual solicitation.
Those arrested include: 36-year-old Robert Jon Haydon of Portland; 34-year-old Husam Mohammed of Portland; 51-year-old Joel Spielman of Portland; 31-year-old Brian O'Donnell of Seattle; 48-year-old Samuel Parkman of Portland; 38-year-old Danya Feltzin of Portland; and 50-year-old Christian J. Larson of Salem, Oregon.
