Two stabbed during fight in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two men were stabbed during a fight in Northeast Portland Friday night.

The fight was reported at 7:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. An officer arrived and located three men on the sidewalk. When the officer approached the group, he saw two of them appeared to have been stabbed, according to Portland police.

Based on information learned at the scene, the officer took the man who wasn’t stabbed into custody. A “sharp bladed instrument” was seized at the scene, police said.

The two victims sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, also complained of an injury and was taken to a hospital as precaution.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0479.

