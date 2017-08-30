2 cars hit by gunfire, 2 others damaged in NE Portland drive-by shooting, crash

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two cars were hit by bullets and two others were damaged in a drive-by shooting and crash Wednesday night in Northeast Portland, according to Portland police.

The investigation began when officers were called to a crash at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Fremont Street at 9:50 p.m. They learned that occupants in one car were firing shots at another car when one of those vehicles collided with two other cars at the intersection. One of the cars that was collided into at the intersection was also hit with gunfire, police said.

The occupants of the two cars that were collided into were shaken up but not harmed, according to police.

The two cars involved in the shots fired prior to the crash fled the scene. Police believe one of the vehicles crashed into another car at Northeast 57th Avenue and Fremont.

Officers later found a car at Northeast 6th Avenue and Killingsworth Street with damage from gunfire and a crash. They believe this car was the one being shot at before the collision at 72nd and Sandy.

Police have not found the vehicle of the suspected shooter.

