Dragnet captures 2 after numerous N, NE Portland commercial burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning as police were investigating commercial burglaries on North Mississippi Avenue and Alberta Street.

Officers were at the break-ins on Mississippi when an alarm rang at Binks Bar in the 2700 block of Alberta.

Two people fled from responding officers and tried to hide in the neighborhood.

Police threw up a dragnet that included officers from three precincts, K9 dogs and air support. The pair were found near 26th and Alberta.

A dark, smaller SUV drove away and has not been identified or seen.

The crimes come a week after seven businesses were burglarized along the same stretch of Alberta Street.

Also, a KGW photographer captured images of commercial burglaries early Thursday morning along Southeast Belmont Street. Information about those incidents has not been released.

Police have not said whether they are all related.

