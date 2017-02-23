18 vehicle break-ins reported in one night in Sandy

siren (Photo: KGW)

SANDY, Ore. – Sandy police are investigating 18 reports of vehicle break-ins that occurred Tuesday night.

In some instances, personal items were stolen from inside the vehicles, including two guns and at least one credit card. One of the vehicles was stolen but found a short time later in Damascus, police said.

The vehicles were all within a half-mile radius in the southeast side of Sandy.

Sandy police want to remind people to lock their cars.

(© 2017 KGW)