KGW
Close

18 vehicle break-ins reported in one night in Sandy

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:07 PM. PST February 23, 2017

SANDY, Ore. – Sandy police are investigating 18 reports of vehicle break-ins that occurred Tuesday night.

In some instances, personal items were stolen from inside the vehicles, including two guns and at least one credit card. One of the vehicles was stolen but found a short time later in Damascus, police said.

The vehicles were all within a half-mile radius in the southeast side of Sandy.

Sandy police want to remind people to lock their cars.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories