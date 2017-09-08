portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say one man is dead and another was found with a gunshot wound at a house in Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to a residence in the Fox Run mobile home park in Northeast Portland after someone called 911 at about 8:10 p.m. Friday.

Police say when officer arrived they found one person dead and another with a gunshot wound.

The injured person was taken to a hospital. Police say the severity of the person's injuries wasn't immediately known.

Police say homicide detectives, Oregon State Police, a county prosecutor and medical examiner were responding to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

