KGW
Close

1 dead, 1 wounded by gunshot in Northeast Portland

Associated Press , KGW 10:25 PM. PDT September 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say one man is dead and another was found with a gunshot wound at a house in Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to a residence in the Fox Run mobile home park in Northeast Portland after someone called 911 at about 8:10 p.m. Friday.

Police say when officer arrived they found one person dead and another with a gunshot wound.

The injured person was taken to a hospital. Police say the severity of the person's injuries wasn't immediately known.

Police say homicide detectives, Oregon State Police, a county prosecutor and medical examiner were responding to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories