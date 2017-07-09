Dry Creek fire in Washington grows to 500 acres

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. -- The fire burning in Klickitat County, about seven miles north of Husum, Washington, grew to 500 acres overnight.
People are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
The fire has shut down parts of State Route 141, including a full closure in both directions from milepost 14 to milepost 17, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Fire on both dirs. SR 141 near Gilmer Substation (Pud) from mp 14 to mp 17.— WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) July 9, 2017
