Crews battling 2-alarm fire at Big's Chicken in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A two-alarm fire broke out Thursday morning in the Northeast Portland building that Big's Chicken shares with several apartments.

The fire, at 5663 NE Glisan Street, was reported at about 6:45 a.m.

Two people were rescued by firefighters, according to Portland Fire & Rescue officials.

The Glisan Street off-ramp from Interstate 84 was closed as a precaution at about 7 a.m.

