KGW
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Crash has closed I-84 west of Cascade Locks

KGW 7:24 AM. PST December 27, 2017

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. -- A crash has closed Interstate 84 in both directions about five miles west of Cascade Locks.

Details are not available. KGW has a crew on the way.

The collision adds to severe traffic conditions that remain on the freeway through the Columbia Gorge, where traction devices are required.

© 2017 KGW-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories