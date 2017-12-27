Crash has closed I-84 west of Cascade Locks

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. -- A crash has closed Interstate 84 in both directions about five miles west of Cascade Locks.
Details are not available. KGW has a crew on the way.
The collision adds to severe traffic conditions that remain on the freeway through the Columbia Gorge, where traction devices are required.
Traffic stopped, I-84 shutdown in both directions near Bonneville and I haven’t moved in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/PqDIDIeySc— Devon Haskins📹📺 (@devonhaskins) December 27, 2017
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs