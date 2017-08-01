Computer problems hobble MAX service during heat wave

TriMet MAX (Photo: Christine Pitawanich)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The heat wave made for a nightmare commute for thousands of people Tuesday evening as MAX trains slowed to a crawl for hours.

According to TriMet spokesperson Tia York, the delay was due to a computer network failure — the second of its kind in a matter of days.

On Saturday, TriMet’s computer system shut down during an equipment install. On Tuesday, crews were repairing TriMet’s reader board system when the network failed, again. York said she didn’t know when the latest network failure would be resolved, but planned to release an update in time for Wednesday morning’s commute.

York said two more factors contributed to Tuesday’s delays; temperatures rose above 90 degrees, requiring drivers to slow MAX trains in high speed areas so drivers could watch for problems like kinks in the rail and downed wires. The Orange Line was also disrupted when a wire came down near the tracks.

Many MAX riders were diverted to alternate routes via shuttle busses.

“It's very frustrating that they don't have a better back-up plan,” said Dani Schreiber, who boarded the Orange Line at the South Waterfront before getting off to wait for a shuttle at SE 12th and Clinton.

“They told us there was a bus so we went across the street but the bus was full so I called my daughter to pick me up,” said Schreiber. “There were no other busses in sight.”

Across the Portland metro area, many were also left without electricity when use resulting from rising temperatures became too much for the power grid.

PGE spokesperson Stan Sittser said the heat increased demand on electricity, putting a strain on the grid.

“We built the grid to take extreme conditions but this kind of weather will put it through the test,” said Sittser.

