KELSO, Wash. -- When it comes to the Kelso community, it's a given that they love to give back. And when it comes to a favorite teacher, one well-known man shines bright.

John Jenke grew up in Kelso. He’s been a teacher for decades, and doesn’t let anything stop him. Jenke has cerebral palsy, and and drives his wheelchair more than a mile, back and forth, from home to school.

“Character, work ethic, a lot of people in his situation probably wouldn’t work, or would look for an easy way out. He hasn't don't that,” said fellow teacher Rick Davis.

“It doesn't matter if it’s snowing, he’s here in his wheelchair,” said Davis. But his chair recently broke down, and insurance won’t help. “Wheelchairs have to be specifically designed for your body and the issues that he has, it isn't like you go buy a car and a car fits everybody.”

So, Davis started a GoFundMe. That was Monday afternoon. What happened next was simply stunning.

“My kids saw it and they shared it, and posted some money. Every 20 minutes I’d get an email saying ‘have you looked!’ It was crazy."

In less than 24 hours, the community raised more than $20,000. Mr. Janke, himself, is almost speechless. “I’m very overwhelmed!” he said.

“I can’t believe it. still can’t. Its surreal. I’m glad. It's a great place to teach a great place to live. ‘We are Kelso’ means something. It’s hard to explain, but this is what it’s all about. It’s pretty cool," said Davis.

Davis has now upped their goal to $30,000. That will pay for a new wheelchair, with enough money left over for repairs.

