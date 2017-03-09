Colorado DMV at it again, this time with wrong heights

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home
-
Teen in custody after shooting in McMinnville
-
Former Blazer Cliff Robinson in the hospital
-
Kenton neighbors vote to support tiny homes
-
FBI looking for missing 9-year-old
-
Search for skier on Mt. Hood
-
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs
-
Margaritaville Latitude to open soon
More Stories
-
Ferguson wants judge's ruling applied to new Trump…Mar. 9, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
Teen in custody after woman killed, man injured in…Mar. 8, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
-
Tiny house village for homeless women approved by…Mar. 8, 2017, 11:29 p.m.