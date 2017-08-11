KGW
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Cleaning Caper: Intruder cleans apartment, takes nothing

Associated Press , KING 5:41 PM. PDT August 11, 2017

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Virginia man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into — and cleaned.

Arlington County Police say in a crime report that shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, a man returned to his Arlington apartment after a trip. He called police when he noticed that his apartment appeared to have been cleaned and some items had been moved around. Nothing was missing.

WRC-TV reports the man told police he doesn’t employ a maid. Police say the mystery cleaner unlawfully entered the apartment.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories