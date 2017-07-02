Clark County police seek help identifying robbery suspect

The photo of the suspect in an armed robbery on Saturday in Hazel Dell, Washington. (Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

HAZEL DELL, Wash. -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to help them identify a robbery suspect in Hazel Dell, Washington.

On June 1, two people responded to an offer of a cell phone for sale at OfferUp.com. They agreed to meet with the person selling the phone at a sports complex in Hazel Dell. When they arrived, the suspect allegedly showed the two victims a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

One of the victims was able to take a photo of the suspect during the incident.

If anyone has information about the identification of the suspect or his location, please call Clark County Sheriff's Det. Kennison at 360-989-7803.

