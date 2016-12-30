Clackamas woman missing since Tuesday, family says

Merilee Cooley (Photo: Facebook)

CLACKAMAS, Ore. -- The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are investigating the case of a missing Clackamas woman who has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday.

The family of Merrilee Cooley said a friend went to check on her Wednesday and found Cooley's Clackamas home unlocked and in disarray, with her purse emptied out, furniture turned over and one of her slippers outside. The friend said her car and car keys were also gone.

"It's totally not her at all," said Peggy Husman, a decades-long friend. "Somebody always knows if she'll be gone overnight. She contacts somebody; either the gal next door, the guy across the street, she calls me and tells me what she's going to do, something."

Cooley's son is worried sick. Bryan Eilers and his family visited his mother from Lebabon over the holidays, both on Christmas and the following day. He said his mother loves people, especially children, and they love her back.

"That’s why we’re trying to figure out why anybody would want to do anything to her or take advantage of her in any way or why she would end up missing, I don’t know," said Eilers.

Eilers said his mother, who is 68, is mentally sharp and upbeat, but that illness left her needing help to get around. That's why the fact her walker and wheelchair remained in her home after she disappeared is big red flag. Eilers and other loved ones talked to Clackamas County detectives today about the missing person case. But loved ones are at a loss to explain it. So they are asking for your help.

"Just if you see her let us know; she’s a sweet lady, we want to get her back," said Eilers.

If you see Cooley or her car, or have any information about her disappearance, please call the Clackamas County Sheriff's office right away.

The family said Cooley may be with her car, a black 2010 Kia Optima sedan with Oregon license number 126 FGC.

"We're all hoping she drives up in her car so we can go out and shake her and say, 'what in the world have you been doing?" Husman said.

A walker and a wheelchair, which Cooley uses to get around, were both at the home, in addition to her Life Alert necklace, cell phone and wallet.

Cooley is described by her family as 5-foot-1 and about 200 pounds.

If anyone has information about Cooley's whereabouts, please call the Clackamas County Police at 503-655-8211 or 503-723-4949.