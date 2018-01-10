Child slavery survivor from Olympia headed to White House

Rani Hong (Credit: KING)

Rani Hong has told her story of being sold into slavery to the Pope, Oprah Winfrey, and the General Assembly of the United Nations.

But Thursday marks her first trip to the West Wing of the White House, when Hong is set to meet with President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

“How exciting! I was totally surprised,” said Hong, who got the invitation by phone to her Olympia home Tuesday.

Hong grew up in India. When she was seven, kidnappers took her from her family and sold her into slavery. She was beaten and forced to live in a cage before being sold to an adoption agency.

A single mother from Olympia adopted Hong.

Hong helped Washington state pass laws against human trafficking. She started a foundation and has traveled the globe raising awareness.

“I represent the millions of children who are being trafficked around the world and thousands of children who are being trafficked right her in our United States,” said Hong.

She said trafficking victims in Washington state could benefit from federal funding that the Trump administration could help deliver.

“I will partner with anyone who will partner with me on the cause and the issue so we all can be a voice for those unheard children,” said Hong.

While she’s met world leaders, Hong has never met a U.S. president.

She hopes that changes Thursday.

