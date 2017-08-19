Child hit and killed in Gresham parking lot, driver flees

GRESHAM, Ore. - A 3-year-old was killed by a vehicle in a Gresham parking lot Saturday evening, and police are looking for the driver.

Gresham Police responded to the complex near the corner of East Burnside Road and SE 162nd Avenue Saturday at about 6 p.m.

After the child was run over, the driver fled on foot, they said. He is still at large.

The suspect is described as an African-American male wearing a white shirt.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Gresham Police.

