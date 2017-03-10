Caught on Cam: Bizarre Florida credit union robbery

A robber held hostages in a Jacksonville, Florida credit union for hours last December. (WTLV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- (WTLV) Surveillance video showing multiple angles of the hostage situation during a December robbery at a Jacksonville credit union show the harrowing hours of those on the inside and the eventual takedown of the suspect by over a dozen SWAT team members.

Thirteen people were inside the Community First Credit Union on Edgewood Avenue for hours as a suspect tried and failed to rob the store posing as a blind man with a seeing eye dog.

Shortly after hovering around the front entrance to the store, Nicholas Humphrey pulled out a gun and ordered all people inside to a nearby atrium.

