Alexis Barajas-Alfaro

HILLSBORO, Ore. - A carjacker ordered a woman out of her vehicle and eluded police for 45 minutes before being arrested Monday night. Alexis Barajas-Alfaro, 21, was lodged in Washington County Jail on charges of Robbery, Unlawful Use of a Vehicle, Elude, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangering. Carjackings by strangers are rare, said a Hillsboro Police spokesman. That is no consolation for the victim, a 28-year-old female who was getting into her 2016 Subaru near Baseline Road and 8th Avenue when she was approached. Unarmed, the man simply said, "Get out of the car," and the frightened victim complied. Hillsboro Police Officers were called at about 6:10 p.m. to the report of the theft. They found the vehicle in the area of Cornell Road and Brookwood Street in Hillsboro, but lost it again. Washington County Sheriff's deputies picked up the trail, spotting it speeding east on Highway 26. The Sheriff's office deployed spike strips, blowing the car's tires and causing it to veer off Highway 26 near Bethany Blvd. The suspect fled the car, but was captured by WCSO deputies in the center median.

(© 2017 KGW)