Car crashes into second floor of Calif. office building

Photo: Orange County Fire Authority (Photo: Orange County Fire Authority)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A car crashed into the second floor of a California office building early Sunday morning, police said.

NBC Bay Area reported that around 5:30 a.m., a white sedan crashed into a centered median, which launched the car into the second floor of an Orange County, Calif. dentist offices building. According to witnesses, the car caught fire upon colliding with the building. That fire was later extinguished.

The driver of the car managed to get out of the car but was "left dangling off the bottom of the vehicle until police could catch him." The passenger inside the car also later managed to escape the vehicle.

The driver, according to the Los Angeles Times, later admitted to using narcotics while behind the wheel.

The Orange County Fire Authority said the vehicle was being removed from the building around 7:30 local time.

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

